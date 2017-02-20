MSU bans whiteboards after anonymous bullying

Michigan State University (Photo: wellesenterprises, Thinkstock, (c) wellesenterprises)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University has decided to no longer allow whiteboards as an acceptable item on dorm room doors as of the coming fall semester because of bullying through the boards.

WLNS-TV reports while the whiteboards were commonly used for friendly messages and inspirational quotes, they've recently been a tool for anonymous bullying.

A Facebook post by the Lansing NAACP says a student recently had a racial slur written on her whiteboard, and that's just the latest incident reported at the East Lansing school.

University Residential Services Communications Director Kat Cooper says the boards have become "more of a distraction than a helpful tool."

Some students say banning whiteboards from the allowed items is unnecessary. University freshman Sofia Sokansanj says "people are going to say things no matter what."

