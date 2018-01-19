MSU board to hold special meeting to talk about Nassar lawsuits

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon. (Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan State University board is meeting at 10 a.m. this morning to discuss lawsuits filed against the school by Larry Nassar victims, school spokesman Jason Cody told the Free Press.

It's unclear if the discussion will include the future of President Lou Anna Simon.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors. The public and press are not allowed in.

Late Thursday night, the MSU student government unanimously approved a resolution calling for change at the "highest level" of MSU.

Asked if that meant Lou Anna Simon, student body president Lorenzo Santavicca told the Free Press that interpretation was accurate.

Santavicca sent the resoluition to MSU's Board of Trustees.

"Tonight I write to inform you that ASMSU (Associated Students of Michigan State University) strongly believes and firmly stands by the fact that we, as undergraduate students, no longer have the faith and confidence in the current administration of Michigan State University to carry out the duties of fostering a safe and secure campus atmosphere," the email, sent at 10:24 p.m., said. "Students can no longer place faith and trust in the current leadership of our administration."

State Rep. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, and state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-Meridian Township, issued a joint statement Thursday calling on MSU President Lou Anna Simon to step down over her administration's handling of accusations against Nassar, who has pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child pornography charges.

“It is clear that a lack of leadership amongst Michigan State University’s highest ranks allowed victims to suffer in silence for far too long," the pair said in their statement. "We owe it to every survivor who had to endure this horrific torture to not only bring justice to the perpetrator, but also ensure that changes are made at the university to prevent this from ever happening again."

Shortly after Singh and Hertel's statement, state Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, issued their own statement.

“In light of recent news, it is clear that the Michigan State University Board of Trustees should act swiftly to remove President Simon from her position at MSU," the senators said. "The Senate has lost confidence in President Simon’s ability to lead one of our state’s finest universities. The MSU community deserves better from its leadership.”

Also on Thursday, MSU's independent student newspaper called on Simon to resign in a blunt, front-page editorial. The State Journal's editorial board called for Simon's resignation in a front-page editorial in December.

