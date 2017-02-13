Michigan State suspends women's gymnastics coach amid Nassar probe

Kathie Klages (Photo: Lansing State Journal file photo)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University has suspended longtime women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in the midst of a sexual assault investigation related to former team doctor Larry Nassar, according to an email the State Journal obtained.

The email was sent around 2:15 p.m. on Monday from Associate Athletic Director Richard Bader to several people associated with the team.

"I write this afternoon to update you that Coach Klages was suspended from her coaching duties this morning," he wrote in the email. "While the University does not disclose specific information about personnel actions, I do wish to assure you that the team continues to have our complete support."

Mike Rowe will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, he said in the email.

MSU spokesman Jason Cody didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Since September, more than 60 women and girls have told law enforcement that Nassar, who worked as an MSU team physician for nearly 20 years, sexually assaulted them, many saying the assaults occurred during medical appointments.

According to court documents filed last month, Klages is alleged to have cautioned a teenage girl in the late 1990s who brought concerns about Nassar's treatments to her that reporting could result in serious consequences for Nassar and the girl.

Among the more than 30 women and girls who have filed lawsuits against MSU and Nassar is a current scholarship athlete.

