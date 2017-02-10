Michigan Humane Society shares update on mutilated dog: 'Happy, healthy and healing'

The Michigan Humane Society provides an update on Baron, a mutilated dog found on Detroit southwest side: he is 'happy, healthy and healing.' (Photo: via Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT, MICH. - The Michigan Humane Society has shared an update on Baron, the mutilated dog found with his nose and ears cut off.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Humane Society, Baron is 'happy, healthy and healing.'

In the photo, Baron is sporting a newly operated nose. Baron was recently in surgery under two Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine surgeons on Wednesday.

Baron, an 8-year-old brown rottweiler mix, was found in Detroit last month after having his ears and nose cut off. Surgery to address injuries to his nose and tail will be preformed Wednesday in Detroit by MSU surgeon Dr. Bryden Stanley. (Photo: Courtesy / Michigan Humane Society)

Baron was found last month on Detroit's southwest side. His nose and ears were cut off, he suffered lacerations to his legs and his tail was damaged.

He was taken in by the Michigan Humane Society in Detroit, said Kathy Bilitzke, director of communications and marketing for the agency.

This Rottweiler was found near Livernois and Warren in Detroit with its nose and ears torn off. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

Baron’s trauma was significant, Dr. Bryden Stanley said he healed very well prior to surgery. “Someone was extremely cruel to this animal,” she said.

Stanley created a new muzzle for Baron while Robert Fisher, Michigan Humane Society's chief medical officer, fixed Baron's tail.

Doctors did not reconstruct his ears, because the they healed well.

The Michigan Humane Society has seen an increase in donations following Baron’s arrival, Bilitzke said. Many who’ve called in about Baron have contributed toward a reward being offered for the arrest of the person or persons who injured the dog. The reward has reach just above $40,000.

"We continue to receive tips and we're following up on each one," Bilitzke added.

Numerous people have filled out adoption applications for Baron, but he will need more time to recover after surgery. Baron, who human society staff estimated at around 8-years-old, is friendly and approachable.

To contribute toward the reward for information about the maiming of Baron, visit http://bit.ly/2kO7ad8.

