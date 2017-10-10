NAACP calls for MSP Director Etue to quit

Michigan State Police Director, Colonel Kriste Kibbey Etue, photographed on March 16, 2016. (Photo: Jessica J. Trevino, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - The President of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP today called for the resignation of the Michigan State Police director Col. Kristie Kibbey Etue in light of a racially insensitive post Etue shared on her personal Facebook account last month.

The post disparaged NFL players who protest police killings of unarmed black men by sitting or kneeling during the national anthem before games by calling them "anti-American degenerates."

Etue has publicly apologized for the post, but Detroit NAACP director the Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony said Etue did not "apologize to the people that she offended" but rather for getting "caught" on Facebook.

"Posts such as the one we have witnessed have a tendency to impugn the character and motivation of people with different views," Anthony said. "The current state of the Michigan State Police tend to divide and create certain biases among the employees as well as communities in which the state police are pledged to serve."

Anthony said the group has asked Michigan Gov Rick Snyder for an opportunity to meet and discuss the "future of the director" and the department's polices, programs, and recruitment practices.

In a letter sent to Snyder on Oct. 3, Anthony points to two sections of the state police code of conduct under the heading "Individual Deportment," one of which states that members shall not make public statements on or off duty that show a "reckless regard for the truth."

"This issue is not going away," Anthony said. "Even if one changes the director but does not change the policies, the recruitment and the make up of the force, the job is still not done."

The NAACP is the latest group to call for Etue's resignation or firing. The Legislative Black Caucus, The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality and various other groups and lawmakers also have asked Etue to step down, but she has refused to resign.

