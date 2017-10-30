WZZM
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

NASA shows fall colors from space over Michigan, northeast United States

Robert Allen, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 9:28 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

A glimpse of this year's fall colors from orbit showed a wave of changing leaves spanning from the Upper Peninsula across New York in an image NASA posted Friday on Instagram. 

The satellite image, captured Oct. 20, shows the forests' fall foliage at or just past its peak in those areas, with areas of dull-yellow to red and orange, with some bands of darker green. 

 

People venture up high mountain peaks to enjoy the warm colors of the fall leaves. Here’s a view from a bit higher. This Earth satellite image shows the autumn colors as they sweep across the eastern United States and Canada. According to The Foliage Network, fall colors were at or just past their peak in much of upstate New York and the upper peninsula of Michigan the day before this image was captured. As seen in the Adirondack Mountains and Catskill Mountains in New York, peak color comes to high-elevation areas before surrounding lower-elevation areas. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #earth #fall #colors #leaves #autumn #picoftheday #satellite #fallcolors #fallleaves #mountains #newyork #unitedstates #canada #michigan #adirondack #catskill

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

The Instagram post by Monday morning was approaching 360,000 likes. A higher-resolution image is available for download on NASA's Earth Observatory website. 

Here are some 2017 Michigan fall-colors shots captured at a lower altitude

 

 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017, Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories