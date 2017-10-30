NASA shows fall colors from space over Michigan, northeast United States

A glimpse of this year's fall colors from orbit showed a wave of changing leaves spanning from the Upper Peninsula across New York in an image NASA posted Friday on Instagram.
The satellite image, captured Oct. 20, shows the forests' fall foliage at or just past its peak in those areas, with areas of dull-yellow to red and orange, with some bands of darker green.
People venture up high mountain peaks to enjoy the warm colors of the fall leaves. Here’s a view from a bit higher. This Earth satellite image shows the autumn colors as they sweep across the eastern United States and Canada. According to The Foliage Network, fall colors were at or just past their peak in much of upstate New York and the upper peninsula of Michigan the day before this image was captured. As seen in the Adirondack Mountains and Catskill Mountains in New York, peak color comes to high-elevation areas before surrounding lower-elevation areas. Credit: NASA #nasa #space #earth #fall #colors #leaves #autumn #picoftheday #satellite #fallcolors #fallleaves #mountains #newyork #unitedstates #canada #michigan #adirondack #catskill
The Instagram post by Monday morning was approaching 360,000 likes. A higher-resolution image is available for download on NASA's Earth Observatory website.
Here are some 2017 Michigan fall-colors shots captured at a lower altitude
In autumn a vibrant shade of tangerine colors @CrystalMountain. Have you visited this all-season resort in fall? #PureMichigan #NikonFallMI pic.twitter.com/Dt9VPbQpdQ— Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) October 24, 2017
MDOT Pic of the Day: The fall colors looks great from up here, too. #PureMichigan pic.twitter.com/GLtfjmBUeU— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) October 23, 2017
Turquoise waters and ruby red trees, we're loving this color combination at Sleeping Bear Dunes! 📸: @TraverseCity #PureMichigan #NikonFallMI pic.twitter.com/JRMhPvVDgm— Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) October 27, 2017
MDOT Pic of the Day: More fall colors! US-131 at Indian Lakes Road in Kent County yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hTueJ6oI4H— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) October 26, 2017
Enjoy Michigan’s bounty of beautiful fall colors with a color tour! See our blog for scenic routes you can take: https://t.co/NupV3JQTpV pic.twitter.com/r1xIlrokxZ— Graff Mt. Pleasant (@GraffMtPleasant) October 21, 2017
MDOT Pic of the Day: The US-41 byway in Keweenaw County. #PureMichigan #fallcolors #nofilter pic.twitter.com/2wgwzIB4vf— Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) October 24, 2017
