Nassar ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges

Dr. Larry Nassar and his attorney listen to testimony of a witness at a preliminary hearing Friday. (Photo: Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal)

MASON, MICH. - A judge ruled today that former MSU doctor Larry Nassar will stand trial on three charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nassar, who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women or girls, appeared in court this morning for the first crucial hearing related to criminal charges he's facing in state court.

55th District Court Judge Donald Allen Jr. ruled there is enough evidence for Nassar to stand trial. Nassar is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The victim in the sexual assault case — a woman now in her 20s — was neither a patient nor a gymnast, officials have said. Nassar has not been charged with crimes related to his role as a doctor for the university. The woman testified in court this morning during the preliminary hearing. The State Journal does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

Nassar, 53, of Holt, also faces three federal charges for obtaining, possessing or destroying child pornography images or video. An FBI agent testified in December that computers and hard drives found on Nassar's property contained at least 37,000 images or videos of child pornography, as well as videos that showed Nassar sexually assaulting young girls in a swimming pool.

Nassar worked for decades at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics. The university fired him in September. He left USA Gymastics in fall 2015 with little notice.

►Full coverage: Larry Nassar

Officials have said the abuse that led to the sexual assault charges took place at Nassar's home from 1998 to 2005.

The woman told police that Nassar at times exposed his erect penis to her while masturbating, rubbed his exposed penis against her feet and penetrated her vagina with his fingers, according to the transcript of a November hearing that led to charges.

According to the records, Det. Sgt. Andrea Munford, of the Michigan State University Police Department, told an Ingham County magistrate:

• The victim estimated Nassar penetrated her vagina with his fingers "every other week for five years".

• In 2004, the victim told her parents about the alleged abuse, Munford testified. Her parents did not report the allegations of abuse to police. Instead, they took her to counseling. The parents and counselor confronted Nassar during a counseling session, but when he denied the girl's accusations her parents "decided they didn't believe her." Munford also told the magistrate that the victim said her father eventually pressured her to say that the allegations had been a lie.

• The woman also told police that in 2013 and 2014 she "disclosed the sexual abuse by Nassar to multiple therapists and counselors, even saying his name to them," Munford testified. An attorney representing the woman contacted MSU police in September, which is when the investigation into her claims began.

During a hearing last month, Nassar's defense attorneys asked District Court Judge Donald Allen to grant a request for additional medical records for the woman. His attorneys said that based on a letter attached to police files, the woman picked which records her counselor disclosed to police and those were the same provided to defense attorneys.

Sexual assault allegations against Nassar were first made public by the Indianapolis Star in a report in September that detailed allegations against Nassar by two former gymnasts. Since that story, more than 60 women or girls have made sexual assault allegations against Nassar to law enforcement, officials have said.

To date, at least 38 women or girls are involved in two lawsuits against MSU, and Nassar has been sued by 40 women in at least six lawsuits. Several of those lawsuits also name USA Gymnastics as a co-defendant.

The largest lawsuit is in federal court in Grand Rapids. It was filed Jan. 10 with 18 plaintiffs but has since increased to 37, with two women filing motions on Wednesday to join the lawsuit.

►Related: Should MSU be leading Nassar investigation?

Contact Matt Mencarini at (517) 267-1347 or mmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattMencarini. Or add him on Signal, a messaging app with end-to-end encryption, at 517-281-1939.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal