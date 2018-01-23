NCAA sends letter of inquiry to Michigan State over Larry Nassar case

Larry Nassar averts his gaze Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, during the first day of the victim impact statements addressing the former sportsmedicine doctor in Rosemarie Aquilina's circuit courtroom. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

Michigan State’s athletic department is under investigation by the NCAA for its handling of the Larry Nassar situation.

MSU spokesman Jason Cody confirmed the university received a letter of inquiry from the NCAA.

“I have not seen it,” Cody said. “We are reviewing it for a response.”

Cody said the letter sent from the NCAA concerns the Nassar case, but he cannot confirm its specific contents.

The New York Times first reported the letter being sent to MSU.

Messages to Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and the NCAA have not yet been returned.

At least a dozen former Spartan athletes – from the gymnastics, volleyball, rowing, softball and track and field programs – were among the 153 women and girls who have given victim-impact statements during the first six days of Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages retired last year over her alleged role in dismissing athletes’ concerns about Nassar treatments.

The Nassar hearing will resume Wednesday morning, and the former MSU sports medicine doctor is expected to be sentenced after at least three more victim impact statements are given.

NCAA bylaws state “(i)t is the responsibility of each member institution to protect the health of and provide a safe environment for each of its participating student-athletes.”

“The NCAA has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations,” said Donald M. Remy, the NCAA’s chief legal officer, told the Times.

