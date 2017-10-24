No bond for teens in death linked to rock throwing

Kenneth White, 32, of Mount Morris, Mich., died Oct. 18, 2017 after being struck by a piece of concrete dropped from an I-75 overpass in Vienna Township, Mich. (Photo: White family photo via O'Guinn Family Funeral Home)

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - A judge has denied bond to five Michigan teenagers who are charged with second-degree murder in a rock-throwing incident on Interstate 75.

Not-guilty pleas were entered Tuesday in a Genesee County court. Ken White was a passenger in a van when a 6-pound rock thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield and killed the 32-year-old last week.

The teens are aged 15 through 17 years and all are charged as adults. Kyle Anger turns 18 next week. He's accused of throwing the rock that hit the van.

Police say at least 20 rocks were found on the interstate, 80 miles north of Detroit. Other cars were damaged, but no additional injuries were reported.

The teens also face charges of conspiracy and malicious destruction of property.

© 2017 Associated Press