No charges in fatal police shooting in Benton Harbor

Associated Press , WZZM 11:09 AM. EST December 22, 2016

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a Benton Harbor man by a police officer.

Berrien County prosecutor Michael Sepic says the officer acted in self-defense in the death of 28-year-old Darius Wimberly in October.

Video showed Benton Harbor officers outside a house to investigate a report of someone being held at gunpoint. There was no incident, but shots were suddenly fired by someone nearby.

In a statement Wednesday, the prosecutor says Wimberly "had an issue" with someone who had been at the house the previous night. He says it's not known if Wimberly knew he was shooting at police officers.

Sepic says investigators found a gun in Wimberly's hand and another gun in his pocket.

