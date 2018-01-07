'No clear motive' for murder-suicide in Ionia County, deputies say

Vehicle at the scene of murder-suicide in Boston Township, Mich. on Jan. 6, 2018 (Photo: Provided)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A murder-suicide in Ionia County is still under investigation as deputies are unsure of a motive at this time.

On January 6, just before 9:40 p.m., an Ionia County deputy was sent to help a driver on I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township.

When he arrived on the scene, the deputy discovered a silver Chevrolet Equinox parked on the side of the road with the lift gate and passenger doors open, according to a press release from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

There were also two deceased victims on the shoulder side of the road -- a third victim was inside the SUV, injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

The deputy quickly aided the victim inside the vehicle until other officers and emergency responders arrives. The two subjects, 51-year-old David Somers and 51-year-old Lisa Somers, both from Kaleva, Mich. were pronounced dead at the scene. A loaded shotgun was found directly under David Somers' body, the press release states.

The third victim, 18-year-old Amber Dewey, from Kaleva, was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment. She is in critical, but stable condition according to authorities. Dewey is the daughter of Lisa Somers.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office say there is no clear motive at this time to what lead to the homicide, however the incident remains under investigation.

Vehicle at the scene of murder-suicide in Boston Township, Mich. on Jan. 6, 2018 (Photo: Provided)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV