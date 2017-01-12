North American International Auto Show 2017

DETROIT, MICH. -

Self-driving cars, electric vehicles and high horsepower pickups are all part of this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The show opens to the public Saturday and visitors can expect to see many SUVs’, mini-vans and trucks. They are still the best selling vehicles, especially with low gas prices.

But there is also a sports car from Kia getting lots of attention, various autonomous vehicles and the car of the year is the all-electric Chevy Bolt powered by a battery made at the LG plant in Holland.

“It really is the first car that has no excuses on why you wouldn’t want to drive an electric vehicle,” says GM North America President Mark Reuss. “Number one, it’s a great car. Number two, it is fun to drive.”

The North American International Auto Show runs from January 14 through 22 at the Cobo Center in Detroit.



