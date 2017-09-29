Officials: Mother, 2 kids dead after southern Michigan crash

SPRING ARBOR TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - Officials say a mother and her two young children have died after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a pickup truck southern Michigan.

The Jackson County sheriff's department says 26-year-old Autumn Coffey of Pleasant Lake apparently ran a stop sign on Thursday afternoon in Spring Arbor Township and the vehicle she was driving was struck by the truck. The department says Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says her 4-year-old daughter Kahlan Jones died while being taken to a hospital by ambulance and her 1-year-old son Eli Jones died at a hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

The 39-year-old man driving the truck had injuries that authorities said weren't believed to be life-threatening. Investigators say he wasn't at fault.

