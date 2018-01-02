One man killed in mobile home fire near Wayland

One man was killed after a fire at this mobile home outside Wayland city limits on Tuesday, Dec. 2 (Photo: Ken Ritz, WZZM 13)

WAYLAND, MICH. - Authorities in Wayland are investigating a fire at a mobile home just east of the city that killed one man.

The call came in just before 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire at the Rabbit River Estates.

A man living alone died in the fire, as well as a couple of dogs according to the Wayland Fire Department.

The fire was fully involved when fire fighters arrived. The man's mobile home was completely gutted by the fire. When the fire was put out, crews found the man's body in the kitchen.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. The State Fire Marshall is being called in to investigate. Michigan State Police will also be part of the investigation.

