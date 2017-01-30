Outrage grows in Michigan as thousands protest Trump ban

Community members and organizers gather outside the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in Romulus to speak out against the recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump. (Photo: Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press)

As thousands of protesters outside chanted "No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!" two dozen men and boys came inside the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday, put down their protest signs, took off their shoes and began to pray.

One man stood before them, chanting softly to lead them in prayer. They were exercising religious freedom at a time when many of them say they fear their civil liberties are in jeopardy in the U.S.

It was a quiet moment amid the protests that erupted over the weekend at Metro Airport and in Hamtramck, Dearborn, Grand Rapids, Traverse City and communities around the nation. People carried homemade signs and raised their voices to protest President Donald Trump's executive order to ban the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspended the entry of refugees.

Ameer Aljabiri, 28, of Dearborn held an Iraqi flag outside Metro Airport, surrounded by protesters, speaking to the Free Press over the din of airplane engines, honking cars and protest cheers. He said his father and a close friend are stuck in Iraq, unable to come home because of the executive order.

"I didn't think it would come to this," Aljabiri said. "I knew Donald Trump had anti-Muslim sentiment coming into office, but I didn't think he would take it this far."

His father, Sadiq Aljabiri, is a U.S. citizen, and had gone to Iraq to visit relatives. But when Sadiq Aljabiri went to the airport Friday to come home to Dearborn, he was turned away.

"He is probably stuck there for at least 90 days," Ameer Aljabiri said. "I'm not sure. I'm scared to leave the country, and I'm a U.S. citizen."

Trump's executive order suspends the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days. Syrian refugees are indefinitely barred from entering the country, and those from the following Muslim-majority countries are barred from entering the U.S. for three months: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Organizers estimate at least 2,500 people gathered in different parts of Metro Airport, including hundreds who packed into the baggage claim area. It was the largest of the Michigan protests, continuing well past the scheduled 6 p.m. finish time.

Earlier Sunday at a protest in Dearborn, Imam Mohammad Elahi, leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom, a mosque in Dearborn Heights, told about 200 people that singling out the seven nations' refugees lets off the hook some of the world's biggest origins of terrorism.

"The countries that are known for financing terrorism are not on this list. The people who did 9/11 did not come from any of these," Elahi shouted to the crowd — referring to terrorists from Saudi Arabia who hijacked the planes that destroyed the World Trade Center, and to others from Pakistan and Afghanistan known to have caused mayhem in their own countries and other nations.

Mahdi Shukr, 20, of Dearborn, a student activist who said he runs an Instagram page for Muslim community awareness that is linked to the City of Dearborn's website, was among the organizers of the protest in front of Henry Ford Centennial Library.

"My sister's best friend went to Ontario this weekend and she can't get back in (to Michigan). She's got a visa and works at one of the local hospitals as a nurse. She has two children and her husband says she can't get back into the U.S. probably for weeks," Shukr said.

In Hamtramck, a Detroit suburb synonymous with immigration for more than a century, nearly a thousand protesters of the immigration ban marched, chanted and carried signs — while at the same time expressing pride in their American citizenship or residency.

“This country, this nation, was actually built by immigrants,” said Khalil Refai, assistant leader at the Islamic Center of Hamtramck and a chaplain with the Hamtramck Police Department. “We’re here, standing in this cold weather, showing we’re against banning Muslims — or any kind of religion or race."

Refai said his grandfather came to the U.S. in 1908, and his uncles had served in the U.S. Army. He emigrated from Yemen at age 5, he said.

“This thing (Trump) is doing is not going to make America great again; it’s going to cause more issues,” he said. “This is a great country, a great nation. We just need to show love and support for each other.”

Dearborn Civil Rights Lawyer Fatina Abdrabboh, addressing the protesters, noted that one of the countries on the Trump administration’s ban list is Yemen.

“I want to hear your voice if you’re from the country of Yemen,” she said, and most of the surrounding crowd erupted in cheers, followed by a “U-S-A, U-S-A” chant.

“Today we stand united against bigotry and hatred,” Abdrabboh said. “We stand together in support of each other. And this is the best of America.”

Trump, in a Facebook post Sunday, criticized the media for references to a Muslim ban, noting that President Barack Obama similarly halted immigration from Iraq for six months in 2011.

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border," Trump stated.

"This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days."

But Mohamed Hafiz, 55, of Canton is concerned a Muslim ban is exactly what it is.

"I am here to protest the ban on Muslims entering the United States," said Hafiz, who was born in Egypt and protested Sunday at Metro Airport. "I am a Muslim. I came to the United States and was naturalized. I pay my taxes. I contribute to society. If we ban Muslims, who's next? It's a slippery slope."

The fallout struck with full force Saturday, blocking some travelers from boarding their planes overseas, compelling others to turn around upon arrival in the U.S., and prompting customs agents at JFK Airport to detain at least a dozen people, including a former Iraqi translator for the U.S. military in Baghdad.

Detroit Metro Airport officials, in a statement Sunday evening, confirmed more than 2,000 demonstrators participated in five locations throughout McNamara Terminal.

"The Airport Authority Public Safety team coordinated with the organizers to ensure demonstrators’ voices could be heard, airport operations could continue without interruption and that ultimately everyone remained safe. There were no arrests," airport officials stated.

The growing chaos also sparked legal challenges from the American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups along with protests, condemnations from politicians and denunciations from advocacy groups.

The executive order ran into at least a temporary roadblock Saturday night, when a U.S. District judge granted an emergency stay, halting the part of Trump’s executive order that barred citizens from those seven countries for the next 90 days. The judge’s ruling applies to those who have already arrived in the U.S. and those who are in transit who hold valid visas.

Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron, in a statement Sunday, reiterated the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit's support for compassionate immigration policies.

"Please know that the Catholic community will continue to speak out and care for immigrants and refugees, no matter their religion or their country of origin," Vigneron said.

Wayne County Commission Chairman Gary Woronchak blasted the Trump policy.

"The President's deplorable action targeting refugees and visitors from majority-Muslim countries represents aggressive discrimination that is contrary to American values," Woronchak said in a statement. "It is already having a chilling effect both within and outside of our country's borders. We must stand united in opposition to this ugly action. I am encouraged by how quickly and decisively so many voices were raised against this policy and I urge all who respect American values to continue to forcefully resist such anti-Muslim actions."

Agustin V. Arbulu, director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, said he recognizes immigration and border security are federal matters, but called for less drastic measures.

"When government treats entire groups of people based on its worst elements, it not only harms other members of the group, it hurts us all," Arbulu said in a statement. "It is particularly damaging in times like now, when we must work to mend our divisions, not multiply them. Relying on stereotypes instead of facts will always foster unintended consequences, like bias, hate and prejudice. It strengthens our enemies and drives away our friends."

At least one Michigan Republican congressman was critical of Trump’s executive order.

“Like President Obama's executive actions on immigration, President Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system. It's not lawful to ban immigrants on the basis of nationality,” Rep. Justin Amash of Cascade Township stated in a Facebook post. “If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress.”

Amash is a second-generation Arab American, and his mother, Mimi, is a Syrian immigrant to the U.S.

For Metro Airport demonstrator Fatima Salman, a member of the Michigan Muslim Community Council, Sunday's protests were about the very core of American beliefs.

"I keep going back to what's inscribed on Lady Liberty," she said. "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me: I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”

