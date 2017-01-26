Paramedics revive road worker shocked while fixing guardrail

An ambulance file photo. (Photo: Custom)

MACOMB COUNTY, MICH. - Five Macomb County road workers had a harrowing experience while repairing a guard rail Thursday morning: all were jolted by electricity, including one man who had to be revived by paramedics.

That worker -- a 38-year-old Mt. Clemens man -- was the only one who was critically injured in the accident, which happened around 10:55 a.m. in Armada Township.

Armada Township Fire Chief Dan Reynolds said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when fire crews arrived.

"When we arrived, we found a Macomb County road crew performing CPR on one of their coworkers," Armada Township Fire Chief Dan Reynolds said. "He was pulseless and not breathing. Our paramedics begain advanced life support and got his heart beating again. It was a miracle."

Reynolds, the injured worker was transported to McLaren Hospital.

"I have heard that he is stabilizing. That is good," Reynolds said.

The man's name was not released. His family has been notified.

"We were able to quickly determine that he had been electrocuted -- him and several of the other workers -- by an overhead wire," Reynolds said, stressing "there was never any threat to the public."

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened while a crew of county employees were installing guardrails alongside Armada Center Road, just east of True Road.

The employees were using a “boom” type device to suspend the guard rails in the proximity of a power line when the boom became close enough to the power line for the electricity to jump from the line to the boom mechanism. This caused a work truck to be electrically charged, shocking the workers..

The most seriously injured worker was touching a trailer, which was hitched to the truck, when he was electrocuted. While the man was attached to the trailer, another employee tackled him, removing him from the trailer.

Reynolds noted that the wire never came down, and stressed the importance of avoiding contact with any wire.

"That's why DTE is pretty active in advertising their safety message. Don't touch it. Even if you think it's not energized, still don't touch it," he said.

Four other workers were mildly shocked and evaluated at the scene. They did not need any further treatment, he said, noting they were "visibly shaken" and "tremendously concerned: for the welfare of their coworker.

