Police: Infant's exposed remains found in Flint cemetery

Gravestones in an cemetery, file photo. (Photo: Marc Bruxelle, Thinkstock, Marc Bruxelle)

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say exposed human remains found at a Flint cemetery are believed to be of an infant buried in an unmarked gravesite.

Officers found the remains on Friday afternoon in Gracelawn Cemetery.

Authorities have previously said the remains were not fresh.

Police say an investigate shows a wooden casket located in the ground where the body was found and believe the grave was unmarked.

