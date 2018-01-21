WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert Flood Watch
Close

Police: Infant's exposed remains found in Flint cemetery

Associated Press , WZZM 1:19 PM. EST January 21, 2018

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say exposed human remains found at a Flint cemetery are believed to be of an infant buried in an unmarked gravesite.

Officers found the remains on Friday afternoon in Gracelawn Cemetery.

Authorities have previously said the remains were not fresh.

Police say an investigate shows a wooden casket located in the ground where the body was found and believe the grave was unmarked.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

 Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories