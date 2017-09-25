Police looking for missing 24-year-old woman

Stephanie Wheeler (Photo: Provided)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Michigan State Police from the Hart Post are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman and have asked for the public's help in locating her.

According to a news release from MSP, Stephanie Lynn Wheeler, 24, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 24. She was in the area of US-31 and Shelby Road in Shelby Township.

Investigators believe she left that area on foot.

Wheeler was last seen wearing a light, gray tank-top and green pants with flower print on them.

If you have seen Stephanie Wheeler or know of her whereabouts, contact the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171. If you're calling after normal business hours, contact the Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV