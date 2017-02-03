Police: Man 'uncooperative' after being shot in face

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 19-year-old Battle Creek man, Kelby Matthews, was taken to Bronson Battle Creek and then Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after he was shot in the face, Battle Creek police reported.

Officers were called at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday to Bronson Battle Creek and said Matthews had an injury to his right eye from a shooting. He told officers he was walking on Meachem Avenue when someone shot him. But police said Matthews was otherwise uncooperative and would not answer questions.

Police said Thursday the gunshot wound appears to have come from a low angle and might have been accidentally self-inflicted.

A spokeswoman at Bronson Methodist Hospital said there was no record of Matthews as a patient at the hospital.

Police said they concluded the shooting may have occurred in the area of Meachem Avenue and Frisbie Avenue but were unable to find any blood or other evidence.

