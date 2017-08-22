Police: Remains in sunken car may be of missing Michigan man

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - Police in Michigan believe humans remains found in a car at the bottom of a pond belong to someone who went missing decades ago.

Buena Vista Township Detective Sgt. Greg Klecker says the remains are likely those of 62-year-old Julius "Pete" Colwye, who was last seen in nearby Saginaw in 1984.

Klecker tells a local newspaper the ruling is a "high probability," citing forensic examinations of the skeletal remains and teeth.

Klecker says the examinations didn't conclude a cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing under the label of a suspicious death.

Colwye's family said last week they're confident the remains were their relative's.

Michigan Department of Transportation divers found a 1970s-model car with human remains Aug. 15 at the bottom of a pond they needed to clear.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press