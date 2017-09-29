Police: Two boys missing from Coldwater

Camrin Oakley and Matthew Oakley, missing from Coldwater since Thursday, Sept. 28. (Photo: Provided)

COLDWATER, MICH. - According to a news release from the Coldwater Police Department, two brothers have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Camrin, 14, and Matthew Oakley, 12, were last seen riding their bikes on Marshall Street in Coldwater around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Camrin was last seen wearing black and red shorts while riding a grey and black mountain bike. Matthew was last seen in blue jeans and a black t-shirt while on a grey mountain bike.

If you have seen or heard from either of these boys, please contact the Coldwater Police Department at 517-278-4525.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

