Police: Woman drove wrong way on I-75, is arrested

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

ROYAL OAK, MICH. - A 36-year-old Detroit woman was arrested early Friday after police said she drove more than a dozen miles in the wrong direction on I-75. The incident was captured on traffic cameras.

Police dispatchers started receiving calls at 2:30 a.m. about a driver in a Ford 500 travelling north on southbound I-75 near I-375 in Detroit. The vehicle was in the left lane going between 50 and 60 m.p.h., police said.

State Police troopers found the driver and pulled alongside her in the northbound lanes in an attempt to get her to stop. But she looked at them and kept driving, police said. So they used a freeway crossover just north of 13 Mile Road.

"They executed a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver as the vehicle slowed when they got behind it but failed to stop for the troopers. The PIT was successful and there were no injuries to the suspect, public or troopers," police said in a news release. A precision immobilization technique consists of a pursuing car tapping the rear of a fleeing vehicle in a way in which it forces the car being chased to turn sideways and stop.

Police said the woman was "highly intoxicated" and driving on a suspended license. She refused a breath test, so her blood was drawn at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The woman was taken to the Detroit Detention Center and held on outstanding warrants.

This was last night on I75 in Royal Oak. Luckily, we got the driver stopped before someone was injured or killed. Please use a DD! pic.twitter.com/8qRjpOTWKD — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 30, 2016

Detroit Free Press