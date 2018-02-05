Portage man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Brandon Jacob Cochran, 26, pleaded guilty to producing child porn in a federal court. Cochran, formerly from Portage, faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The 26-year-old said at the plea hearing that he used his cellphone to create pornographic images of a three-old-year. He photographed himself sexually abusing the child.

Police found out about Cochran's conduct and searched his cellphone. He was arrested in November 2017.

This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit the following web site: www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

