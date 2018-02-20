Positive cases of bovine TB found in Kalamazoo County

Cows feeding on a farm, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - Even more cattle in Michigan have tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.

According to officials with Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, one confirmed case of bovine TB was found in a roping cattle herd in Kalamazoo County.

This is the second instance of bovine TB cases in Michigan. Earlier this month, the MDARD released details about two cases of bovine TB in Ottawa County. The Ottawa County cattle originated from an infected herd in Indiana.

The infected cattle from Ottawa County had spent time at the Kalamazoo County farm where these new cases were discovered. All the cattle on the Kalamazoo County farm were removed and that's when officials discovered that cattle on the farm were infected.

MDARD policy prevents officials from releasing the names from any of the farms involved. However, the Indiana farm where these cattle were from had tested positive for bovine TB in 2016. Michigan and Indiana are two of six states with infected herds.

Just as a 3-mile surveillance radius was established for the Ottawa County investigation, the same will be done in Kalamazoo County.

A public informational meeting to discuss bovine TB and the surveillance area is set for March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kellogg Biological Station Academic Building Auditorium located in Hickory Corners.

More information about bovine TB can be found on the USDA's website.

