President Donald Trump hails new bridge to Canada, trade ties

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - As he met for the first time with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald Trump said Monday he is looking at no more than “tweaking” rules regarding trade with Canada, compared to what is under consideration in the U.S.-Mexico trade relationship.

“It’s a much less severe situation than what’s happening on the southern border,” Trump said when asked what plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement could mean for Canada. “Our relationship with Canada is outstanding, and we’re going to work to make it even better.”

That could be good news for Detroit automakers and suppliers who see goods pour back and forth across the Canadian border. While automakers have largely remained silent on Trump’s threat to impose a border tax on autos and supplies imported into the U.S. from Mexico, such a move — which would require a rewriting of or a withdrawal from NAFTA — could impact their bottom line.

Trudeau, who opened his remarks by noting that the U.S. and Canada have some $2 billion worth in trade between them every day, acknowledged that any move to rewrite NAFTA “is a real concern to Canadians,” given the jobs affected.

“We will be talking about how we will continue to keep those jobs for citizens on both sides of the border,” said Trudeau. “We have to allow this free flow of goods and services, and we have to be aware of the integration of both of our economies.”

The border crossing at Detroit is the busiest between the two countries, and Canada is the United States’ largest trading partner.

The meeting came as Trump has started welcoming world leaders to visit him in Washington. Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe traveled to the U.S. as he and Trump discussed trade and other issues. Trump has pledged to get the U.S. out of what he has called bad trade deals that he and other critics argue have resulted in manufacturing jobs in Michigan and elsewhere fleeing the country.

Few specifics came up at today’s news conference between the two leaders. There was no mention, for instance, of a proposed underground nuclear-waste facility under consideration near Lake Huron on the Canadian side of the border, even though several Michigan policymakers have urged Trump to press Trudeau to block the proposal.

In a joint release before the news conference, Trump and Trudeau did note a “shared focus on infrastructure investments,” including the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit, which they said “will serve as a vital economic link between our two countries.” They said they look forward to the bridge’s “expeditious completion.”

There have been some disagreements in policy between the administrations, however: Canada has continued to welcome immigrants, visitors and refugees, including those from majority Muslim nations Trump's administration has placed under a temporary — or in the case of Syrian refugees, permanent — ban.

A public school board across the Detroit River in Windsor even canceled field trips to the U.S. because of worries that some students could be detained or turned back.

Trudeau said it was not his intention in coming to Washington to “lecture another country” as to how it should govern itself.

“There have been times when we have differences in our approaches,” Trudeau said, adding that when that has occurred, both sides have voiced their opinions “firmly and respectfully.”

“Relationships between neighbors are pretty complex, and we won’t always agree on everything,” said Trudeau, who maintained that Canada takes its responsibilities for national security seriously when it comes to vetting immigrants and refugees. “Make no mistake, at the end of the day, Canada and the U.S. will always remain each other’s most essential partner.”

Trump didn’t answer a question as to whether he had concerns about Canada’s refugee or immigration policies involving nations targeted in his travel policy, but reiterated his belief that security must be improved.

“We have problems that a lot of people have no idea how bad they are, how serious they are. … We have problems in every corner of the globe, no matter where you look,” he said.

