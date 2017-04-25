IONIA, MICH. - Basketball is a big part of the educational experience at Calvin College, so Tuesday night a squad of alumni played a road game at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia. Calvin has a mini branch campus inside the prison.

They enroll 20 inmates per year and offer them a Bachelor’s Degree in Ministry Leadership. Graduates will be assigned to other prisons to provide educational and spiritual leadership. Professor Todd Cioffi the co-director of the Calvin Prison Initiative says "they can have a significant impact as leaders.”

Larry Conic is a student in the program says the program opens doors, “it gives me an opportunity to not only help myself but others like me. There haven’t been a lot of opportunities for guys like me to do that.” The basketball game between former Calvin players and prisoners is meant to bring as much of campus life to the student inmates as possible. Cioffi explains “These are Calvin College students and we want to give them as many of the experiences of any Calvin College student.”

Along with the Calvin degree program, inmates at Handlon can also enroll in vocational programs. They call it the 'Vocational Village', because it is a privilege that prisoners can lose for disobeying the rules. Corrections officers say misconduct at Handlon is way down. Warden Dwayne Burdon credits the program “Misconducts versus the other housing units are a lot lower, my first 20 guys that went through last year finished with a combined GPA of 3.76. They are very serious students.”

