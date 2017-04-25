Private prison in Baldwin slated to close in June

North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin is shown June 11, 2015. (Photo: WZZM 13)

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin is slated to close in June.

In a filing with the State of Michigan, the Florida-based GEO Group says the prison will close on June 20, 2017, and the entire workforce will be laid off.

The prison was built in 1999 for youth offenders; it closed in 2011. The GEO Group re-opened the prison in June 2015 to house nearly 300 inmates from Vermont.

The inmates were transferred from a prison in Kentucky.

The company says it is closing the prison because the contract to hold the prisoners was not renewed. The facility employed more than 100 people in the Lake County community.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV