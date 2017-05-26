Purple Heart monument stolen from U.P. veterans memorial returned, damaged

Man holding Purple Heart war medal, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Purple Heart monument that was stolen from the Upper Peninsula Veterans Memorial has been returned.

Michigan State Police say the large reproduction of a Purple Heart medal was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon from the memorial in Dickinson County's Breitung Township. The medal is given for wounds suffered in combat.

Police issued an update early Friday, saying the monument had been dropped off near the memorial and appears to have been damaged in the theft. Police believe the person or people responsible for the theft returned the Purple Heart monument.

The theft is under investigation and officials are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the state police post in Iron Mountain.

