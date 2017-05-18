Race fans, get ready for the Detroit Grand Prix

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Showcar

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is coming up on Labor Day weekend when the 101st running of the Indy 500 hits the Brickyard.

But if you can't make the trip to Indianapolis to see the big race, or maybe you just want more, you can wait a week and see another great race without even leaving Michigan.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is coming to The Raceway at Belle Isle Park from June 2 to 4. The 2.3-mile track will feature a number of races. The entire schedule will be released closer to race day.

Tickets are available for as low as $40. They can be purchased online or by calling 866-464-PRIX. If you can't go to "The D" that weekend, you can still watch the race on WZZM 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m. on June 3.

The Detroit Grand Prix is part of the Verizon IndyCar Series.

