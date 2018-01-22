Registry opening for residents of Flint exposed to lead

General View of downtown Flint as well as the famed arches bearing the city's nickname "Vehicle City" on March 17, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. Flint continues to work through the effects of water contamination. (Photo: Brett Carlsen, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Pre-registration has opened for a registry of Flint residents exposed to lead during the water crisis that has plagued the city.

Michigan State University is using federal funds to help establish the voluntary registry. It will connect people to programs designed to minimize health problems.

The East Lansing school on Monday announced the update about the registry, saying pre-enrollment may be done online . The school in August got $3.2 million -- the first installment of a four-year, $14.4 million grant - from the Centers for Disease Control for the registry.

Health officials say exposure to the toxin can affect children's brain development.

In 2014 and 2015, Flint didn't properly treat corrosive water that was pulled from the Flint River. As a result, lead in old pipes contaminated the water.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press