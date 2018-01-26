Report: Gov. Rick Snyder mulling action against MSU's Board of Trustees

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State in House of Representatives Chamber at the State Capitol in Lansing on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. (Photo: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING - Gov. Rick Snyder is considering action against the MSU Board of Trustees, according to a Friday report.

Spokeswoman Anna Heaton said Snyder is considering unspecified action against the board amid the ongoing sex abuse scandal involving former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, Michigan Information & Research Service, a Lansing newsletter, reported.

"The situation is heartbreaking and unprecedented," Heaton was quoted as saying. "The governor first needs to consider whether action, if any is taken, would interfere with the myriad investigations already taking place."

Snyder was mulling a move after ESPN aired a story detailing a number of allegations of sexual assault and violent attacks on women occurred with Spartan football and basketball players.

MSU's athletic director, Mark Hollis, announced his retirement Friday after MSU President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation Wednesday night. The MSU board met on Friday and board members promised change.

The departures from the MSU administration came after Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who also was employed by Michigan State, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and young women, including some MSU athletes.

Republican consultant Dennis Lennox filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims Thursday seeking to order Snyder into calling inquiries into removal of all members of the MSU Board of Trustees.

Under the state constitution, the governor has the power to remove elected officials, after conducting an inquiry.

Several investigations are pending, including one promised by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Schuette said on Twitter Friday that his investigation is already under way, and he scheduled a Saturday news conference.

I stand with the victims, survivors, parents, and families who want justice at @michiganstateu. Any other words or comments are just unacceptable. That is why I convicted Nassar, and that is the focus of my ongoing investigation of MSU. — Bill Schuette (@SchuetteOnDuty) January 26, 2018

