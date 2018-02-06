Report: Michigan has highest auto insurance rates in the country

(Photo: The Zebra)

Michigan drivers have been complaining about the state's higher than average auto insurance rates.

Now, there is more reason to be frustrated.

A recent survey shows Michigan is the most expensive state in the country. Overall, rates are 20 percent higher than they were in 2011.

The latest numbers come from thezebra.com--the nation’s leading search engine for auto insurance rates. It puts Michigan at the top with an average annual premium of $2,610. The least expensive state is North Carolina at $865 per year.

One of the main reasons Michigan came out on top is its no-fault insurance law. It is the only state in the country that provides unlimited lifetime medical care for someone catastrophically injured in a car accident. Experts say that also leads to more fraud.

The Zebra suggest drivers shop around for new rates every six months to a year. Also, be mindful of what kind of car you drive. "Shop around for auto insurance premiums for the vehicle you might be considering purchasing before you actually buy that vehicle. A lot of people might forget to take that into consideration because in Michigan, those rates might be more than your car payment”, says Zebra's Neil Richardson.

You can also save money by purchasing a policy in full, raise your deductible and bundle your auto insurance with your homeowners or rental insurance.

Here in Michigan, the no fault law has remained the same for over 40 years. There have been multiple attempts in the legislature to change it, but so far, all have failed.

You can find the full report from The Zebra here.

