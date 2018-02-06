Report: Michigan man in custody after allegedly setting wife on fire

Police lights.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH. - A Holly, Mich. man is in custody after allegedly dousing his wife in a flammable substance and setting her on fire, according to WXYZ.

Police told the station that the incident — which is being labeled as a domestic assault — occurred on Grange Hall Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The station is reporting that the woman, who is said to be 50 years old, escaped by jumping out of a window. According to WXYZ, she is being treated at a hospital for burns and lacerations.

The station is reporting that the man is currently being held at Oakland County Jail.

The Free Press reached out to Holly Village Police Tuesday morning to confirm the incident, but was told nobody would available to answer questions until 8 a.m.

