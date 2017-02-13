Road agency in Upper Peninsula gets legal help in dispute

MARQUETTE, MICH. - A road commission in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is getting free legal help as it turns to an appeals court in a dispute over a road and wetlands.

Pacific Legal Foundation is taking the case. It describes itself as a group that fights for limited government and a balanced approach to environmental protection.

The Marquette County Road Commission had proposed to fill 25 acres of wetlands to build a road that would provide a more direct route for trucks between a mine and a processing mill.

But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency raised objections over environmental impacts. The road commission sued, but federal Judge Robert Holmes Bell said the county doesn’t have a viable claim. Bell didn’t change his position when he was asked to reconsider.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.