Ron Ilitch, son of Mike Ilitch, dead at age 60

Ron Ilitch, 57, leaves the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit on Sept. 4, 2014. (Photo: Robert Allen, Detroit Free Press, Robert Allen/Detroit Free Press)

TROY, MICH. - The Ilitch family said Friday that it is mourning the death of Ronald Ilitch, one of the seven children of Mike and Marian Ilitch.

The family's statement, issued about 5:15 p.m., followed news reports that Ron Ilitch, 60, was found dead in the Troy Marriott on Big Beaver of a suspected drug overdose.

Troy police told the Free Press that the agency is investigating a suspected overdose-related death in the hotel, but have yet to release the identity of the person, who was found earlier Friday.

"On behalf of my mother Marian Ilitch and our entire family, I want to express our sadness and grief at Ron’s passing," said Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings. "We’re devastated about this loss, and we ask for respect of the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Ron Ilitch had a history of personal struggles and run-ins with the law, including a 2014 misdemeanor cocaine conviction. He was not involved in running the family's many businesses, which include Little Caesars pizza and ownership of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings.

Mike Ilitch died Feb. 10, 2017, at 87 years old.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press