Second woman claims Mike Morse groped her, made unwanted advances

Attorneys Mike Morse and Geoffrey Fieger (Photo: Tim Galloway, Mandi Wright, DFP)

A former receptionist for Mike Morse claims the personal injury lawyer groped and sexually harassed her on the job in a $15-million lawsuit filed Wednesday by attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

It is the second lawsuit this month against Morse alleging unwanted advances toward women.

Last week a Novi woman filed a $10-million lawsuit accusing Morse of groping her breast at an upscale Farmington Hills restaurant and then attempting to coerce her into withdrawing her police complaint. The female plaintiffs in both cases are represented by Fieger.

Morse has strongly denied the Novi woman's claims in the first lawsuit and denounced that suit as "a bogus, manufactured lawsuit and an attempt to extort money from me by the Fieger Law Firm."

In a statement Wednesday regarding the latest lawsuit, Morse said the receptionist was employed at his firm for about 18 months, until April 7 when she was fired for cause.

"She never made a complaint during the time she was employed at my firm," Morse said in the statement.

"I employ approximately 145 people, about half of whom are women. I have been in business for two decades and I have never been sued," the statement continued. "I am not going to continue to participate in Mr. Fieger’s media circus, or his bid to attract more attention to himself and encourage baseless lawsuits. These matters will be handled in court."

Fieger told the Free Press in a phone interview Wednesday that many more Morse accusers could be stepping forward in the future. The two lawsuits are "the tip of the iceberg," Fieger said, but declined to give a number.

Fieger reiterated earlier statements that he has no business rivalry or personal vendetta against Morse.

“I don’t care about Mike Morse. I care about my clients," Fieger said. "I didn’t go looking for people who were sexually assaulted by Mike Morse — that’s patently absurd.”

In the latest suit in Oakland County Circuit Court, Samantha Lichon, a former receptionist at Morse's firm, claims that Morse, who is divorced, on multiple occasions made lewd sexual comments and groped her breasts after she began working there in September 2015.

According to the lawsuit, he also invited her to his hotel room Dec. 12, 2015, via Facebook's Instant Messenger app.

Lichon says she complained about Morse's behavior to her superiors and the law firm's human resources department, but "no action was taken and the sexual assault and sexual harassment continued," the lawsuit says. Lichon says she was terminated from the law firm after being unresponsive to Morse's advances.

The lawsuit says Lichon was contacted May 15 by an attorney at the Mike Morse Law Firm who asked whether she was going to file a lawsuit against Morse and tried to persuade her to not take any action. That was the same day Fieger held a news conference to announce the first lawsuit against Morse.

In the phone interview, Fieger said lawyers from Morse's firm called Lichon's phone while she was in his office.

"They actually called her while she was in my office, and we have evidence of that also," he said.

The lawsuit accuses Morse of sexual harassment, sexual assault and battery. It accuses both Morse and his law firm of inflicting emotional distress and gross negligence.

In response to the woman's claims, a Morse representative released an e-mail Wednesday to media outlets that Lichon purportedly sent to her old work colleagues shortly before her termination. In the e-mail, she expressed gratitude and apologized for her "many inexcusable mistakes."

"You guys have given me limitless opportunities, and I sincerely will and do always appreciate it as I know I am such a pain," the e-mail says.

In the earlier lawsuit, Renee Swain of Novi claims Morse sexually assaulted her April 6 at Steven Lelli's Inn on the Green in Farmington Hills by grabbing her breast while taking a selfie photograph with her, asking if that made the photo better.

The lawsuit says Morse and the restaurant’s owner later tried to coerce Swain in a meeting into withdrawing her police complaint about the alleged groping, telling her that Morse would be hurt professionally and personally by the bad publicity.

Unknown to the two men, Swain, at the suggestion of Farmington Hills police, was wearing a wire during the May 7 meeting, the lawsuit says. No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

In a statement last week, Morse said Swain’s allegations are false and multiple witnesses saw that he didn't touch her in the matter alleged.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV