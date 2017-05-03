'Send nudes': Michigan's Upper Peninsula construction sign tampered

A digital construction sign in Michigan's U.P. was tampered with, advising drivers to "SEND NUDES PLZ." (Photo: WBUP-TV ABC 10)

MARQUETTE, MICH. - A digital construction sign in Michigan's Upper Peninsula advised not to use caution but instead to "SEND NUDES PLZ."

Someone tampered with the sign on U.S. 41 just west of downtown Marquette before police shut it down around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, according WBUP-TV ABC 10.

The sign is part of a roundabout construction project that began Monday.

Although police are not actively investigating, the lewd message perpetrator could be charged with tampering and malicious destruction of property.

