Sheriff's deputy pulls driver from burning car after crash

ORION TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy pulled a driver from a burning car after the man crashed while speeding in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland County sheriff's department says the deputy was on patrol in Orion Township about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver passed him. The department says the deputy tried to catch the car and activated his vehicle's lights and sirens.

The car lost control on a gravel road, overturned and was engulfed in flames. The department says the 26-year police veteran broke through the car's sunroof and got the man out. Other deputies arrived and helped get him further from the burning car.

The rescue was recorded on dashcam video.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized with injuries including a broken leg. Deputies say they smelled alcohol and marijuana on him.

© 2018 Associated Press