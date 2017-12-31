Should a man in prison for dad's murder get another chance?

Close-up of hands through prison gate, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH. (AP) - Michigan prosecutors are seeking to keep more than 200 juvenile lifers behind bars despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says the punishment should be limited to the rarest of cases.

One of those lifers, Kevin Boyd, was 16 when prosecutors say he plotted with his mother to kill his father. He says he's changed -- and now at 40, he's hoping for a second chance. The government disagrees and wants him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

In Oakland County, north of Detroit, Boyd is among 44 of 49 juvenile lifers who prosecutors are seeking to keep locked up for life. At the heart of those cases lies a central question: Who is and is not irredeemable? Some experts are looking to the high court for clarification.

© 2017 Associated Press