Sleeping Bear Dunes named one of world's best beaches

A couple takes a leap of faith at Michigan's iconic Sleeping Bear Dunes in Empire. Visitors walk part of the giant dune along Pierce Stocking Drive. Lake Michigan meets the dune at the shoreline in late August 2015. (Photo: Ellen Creager, Detroit Free Press)

One of northern Michigan's most popular destinations was just recognized as one of the best beaches in the world.

Sleeping Bear Point - part of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on the northwest coast of the Upper Peninsula - was named one of the 21 top beaches on Earth by National Geographic, particularly as a prime destination for dune walkers.

"Pure freshwater and 450-foot bluffs mean eyes-open swimming and vast views over Lake Michigan," wrote Kimberley Lovato of National Geographic. "Walk from the former Sleeping Bear Point Coast Guard Station, now a maritime museum, or along the Sleeping Bear Point Trail over low-lying dunes to the beach. In the distance look for North and South Manitou Islands, prime spots for hiking and camping."

Of course, most Michiganders are no strangers to Sleeping Bear Dunes. It was named the most beautiful place in America in 2011 by ABC’s “Good Morning America" and has over the years become a national tourist attraction, drawing a record 1.5 million people in 2015.

The park spreads 35 miles alone the shoreline in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.

Other American beaches recognized by National Geographic include Bowman's Beach in Florida, Sunset Beach in North Carolina, Cannon Beach in Oregon, Papakōlea Beach in Hawaii and Carmel City Beach in California.

