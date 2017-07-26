Snag that Up North cottage you always wanted in Michigan auction

Bumbletown, Michigan. Population: 48.
For only $2,400, you can become the Up North town’s 49th resident.
At least, that’s how much the minimum bid is for the “Busby House,” a two-story abandoned home that is one of 270 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties that will be publicly auctioned between July 31 and Aug. 28, according to a Michigan Department of Treasury news release.
Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties will use the state as their foreclosing governmental unit, according to the news release.
“The residential and commercial properties being auctioned from these counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes,” the release stated.
That includes forested fixer-uppers, lakeside cottages, riverfront homes, and more.
Many of the properties are in derelict condition, but with a little work, they can become dream vacation homes in parts of Michigan where low-cost summer lodgings can be hard to come by.
In-person bidders must register with Michigan County Tax Auctions staff and receive a bidder card, which will function as a bidding paddle, according to the tax auction website.
Online bidders will be able to place a proxy bid or bid live along with the onsite participants.
Homes for auction include:
Address: 10900 Riverview Dr., Big Rapids
County: Mecosta
Minimum Bid: $12,000
Current Tax: $567.02
Auction Date: Aug. 12, noon at Holiday Inn Big Rapids
Description: This waterfront from home sits on a bank of the Muskegon River and is described on the Michigan County Tax Auctions site as “pretty much a blank slate.” Left open to the elements, it has missing windows, water damage, animal damage, and vandalism, according to the site.
Address: 8158 Beech St., Hale
County: Iosco
Minimum Bid: $2,800
Current Tax: $415.83
Auction Date: Aug. 23, noon at East Tawas Community Center
Description: An abandoned seasonal cottage in poor condition. Or as the official description reads: “This is gonna need a lot of work, tucked in on a private road could be a great up north adventure!”
