Snag that Up North cottage you always wanted in Michigan auction

The minimum bid for 967 Bumbletown Road in Allouez starts at $2,400. The property will be auctioned on Aug. 26. (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions)

Bumbletown, Michigan. Population: 48.

For only $2,400, you can become the Up North town’s 49th resident.

At least, that’s how much the minimum bid is for the “Busby House,” a two-story abandoned home that is one of 270 tax-foreclosed properties in eight Michigan counties that will be publicly auctioned between July 31 and Aug. 28, according to a Michigan Department of Treasury news release.

Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties will use the state as their foreclosing governmental unit, according to the news release.

“The residential and commercial properties being auctioned from these counties have been foreclosed due to delinquent property taxes,” the release stated.

That includes forested fixer-uppers, lakeside cottages, riverfront homes, and more.

Many of the properties are in derelict condition, but with a little work, they can become dream vacation homes in parts of Michigan where low-cost summer lodgings can be hard to come by.

In-person bidders must register with Michigan County Tax Auctions staff and receive a bidder card, which will function as a bidding paddle, according to the tax auction website.

Online bidders will be able to place a proxy bid or bid live along with the onsite participants.

Homes for auction include:

10900 Riverview Dr. in Big Rapids has a minimum bid of $12,000 and will be auctioned on Aug. 12 (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions)

Address: 10900 Riverview Dr., Big Rapids

County: Mecosta

Minimum Bid: $12,000

Current Tax: $567.02

Auction Date: Aug. 12, noon at Holiday Inn Big Rapids

Description: This waterfront from home sits on a bank of the Muskegon River and is described on the Michigan County Tax Auctions site as “pretty much a blank slate.” Left open to the elements, it has missing windows, water damage, animal damage, and vandalism, according to the site.

8158 Beech in Hale has a minimum bid of $2,800. It will be auctioned on Aug. 23. (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions)

Address: 8158 Beech St., Hale

County: Iosco

Minimum Bid: $2,800

Current Tax: $415.83

Auction Date: Aug. 23, noon at East Tawas Community Center

Description: An abandoned seasonal cottage in poor condition. Or as the official description reads: “This is gonna need a lot of work, tucked in on a private road could be a great up north adventure!”

This cottage at 1562 Media Dr. in Baldwin Township has a minimum bid of $6,900 and will be auctioned on Aug. 23. (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions) Address: 1562 Media Dr., Baldwin Township County: Iosco Minimum Bid: $6,900 Current Tax: $1,457.13 Auction Date: Aug. 23, noon at East Tawas Community Center Description: The Michigan County Tax Auctions calls this property a “diamond in the rough.” The cottage sits along the water; . It includes a home parcel and a vacant lot that is “partially submerged” and diminished due to erosion, according to the tax auction website. “The view from the bluff for this home is breathtaking at sunrise.” 7070 Loud Drive in Oscoda has a minimum bid of $4,800 and will be auctioned on Aug. 23. (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions) Address: 925 Shepherd Ln., Coldwater County: Branch Minimum Bid: $2,000 Current Tax: $108.58 Auction Date: July 31, noon at Sturgis-Young Auditorium Description: This hillside home with a view of Huyck Lake in Coldwater is abandoned but in fair condition, according to the tax auction website. “The house is in below average condition and needs a lot of work. Really good potential if fixed up.” The minimum bid for lot 3801 on N Fordney Tower Road in Mcmillan Township begins $700. The auction will be held on Aug. 24. (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions) Address: N Fordney Tower Road County: Luce Minimum Bid: $700 Current Tax: $68.24 Auction Date: Aug. 24, noon at Kewadin Casino Description: It’s not quite a cottage or a house, but for only $700 these 10 acres in the Upper Peninsula could be your own little private park down the way from the Tahqaumenon Falls. But there are some downsides. The seasonal road that runs through it is not maintained regularly by the road commission and the there is no power, according to the tax auction website. 7070 Loud Drive in Oscoda has a minimum bid of $4,800 and will be auctioned on Aug. 23. (Photo: Michigan County Tax Auctions) Address:7070 Loud Dr., Oscoda County: Iosco Minimum Bid: $4,800 Current Tax: $782.81 Auction Date: Aug. 23, noon at East Tawas Community Center Description: This cottage’s address—7070 Loud Drive—might have something to do with the fact that it sits across from an air force base. But don't worry: the Wurtsmith Air Force Base was decommissioned in 1993. So there’s likely a lot less noise now. The occupied parcel has a view of Van Etten Lake and is only miles from Lake Huron. ►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press