Snoop Dogg openly wonders why Flint still doesn't have clean water

Famous rapper Snoop Dogg hasn't forgotten about the Flint water crisis.

He posted "Still no clean water," with a screen-grabbed photo Saturday on Instagram and Twitter, showing Flint water fountains with a "Do not drink until further notice" sign above them.

By Monday morning, the Instagram post had more than 20,000 likes, and the Twitter post had 867 retweets.

Still no clean water 🤷🏾‍♂️💦 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The screen-grab was a post by Flint- and Los Angeles-based pop and R&B artist Tennah Nassar, who shared the original post from Deborah Cox, the Canadian R&B artist and actor.

Cox said in her post that the photo was from Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint.

Cox, who has a leading role in Broadway tour "The Bodyguard," visited the school on Friday with other cast members, MLive reports.

Snoop Dogg, who performed in Detroit last month, has previously been involved with fund-raising efforts for Flint. In May 2016, he participated in the Hoop 4 Water charity basketball game at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center.

