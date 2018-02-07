WZZM
Snow forces Delta to issue travel waivers for Michigan flights

Detroit Free Press , WZZM 2:32 PM. EST February 07, 2018

Delta Airlines is issuing travel waivers for Michigan flights scheduled for Friday because of heavy snow in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service in White Lake, 3-6 inches of snow is predicted to fall in metro Detroit in time for the morning commute, and 5-9 inches in southwest Michigan. 

Flights booked to and from Michigan on Friday, Feb. 9, must be reissued on or before Feb. 12 and with rebooked travel to begin no later than Feb. 12.

Michigan airports affected by the waiver are: Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Saginaw.

According to its web site, "when rescheduled travel occurs beyond February 12, 2018, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue."

Complete details are here.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press


