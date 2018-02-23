Snyder promises $100 million for new talent development programs

Gov. Rick Snyder speaks during Flint Water Task Force final report press conference in March 2016, at the Mott Community College in Flint, MI. (Photo: Salwan Georges, Detroit Free Press)

Gov. Rick Snyder on Thursday announced his "Marshall Plan for Talent," vowing to spend $100 million by 2024 to improve the skills and training of at least 55,000 Michiganders.

The money will come from refinancing an existing state education bond, with the savings going to pay for the five-year program.

The goal, Snyder said during a media event at the Detroit Science Center, is to accelerate the growth of skills among Michiganders of various ages, but especially young people so that hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs in the state don't go unfilled.

"We are the comeback state … but we can do so much better,” Snyder told the media and assembled guests. "Does anybody think 'OK' is OK? It's not."

The specific programs include:

$50 million for new and expanded programs, among them grants for state-of-the-art equipment to be used in training programs; grants for schools that partner with business to create "world-class curricula" specific to business needs; and incentives for more students to study the emerging field of cybersecurity.

$25 million for scholarships.

$20 million for career exploration and counseling programs.

$5 million for grants for teachers in innovative programs.

The multipart plan draws on programs and ideas circulating among educators and policy makers who say that the traditional career plans open to students are too limited.

Instead of just a four- or two-year degree or some technical apprentice programs, policy makers believe young people need to enjoy multiple paths that will enhance their skills and lead to rewarding careers.

The idea that Michigan needs to do better at talent development is hardly a new theme. That was dramatically driven home recently when Amazon cited insufficient talent in Southeast Michigan as its reason for leaving Detroit off its list of finalist cities for its second headquarters.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact John Gallagher: 313-222-5173 or gallagher@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgallagherfreep.

2018 Detroit Free Press