Spruce chosen as the State Capitol's official Christmas tree

The state of Michigan's 32nd Christmas tree. (Photo: State of Michigan)

LANSING - It's not quite the Christmas season, but the state of Michigan has already picked out its official tree.

A spruce tree from Stephenson in Menominee County will become Michigan's 32nd Christmas tree. It is expected to arrive at the Capitol on Saturday, Oct. 28 around 8:15 a.m.

The tree is just over 60 feet tall, and it will make the journey from the Upper Peninsula to Lansing later this week.

This is the 23rd time that the official tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula, and this one was donated by William Winter and his grandson Alex Stevens.

The tree will be situated at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and East Michigan Avenue, and it will stay there throughout the holiday season.

A tree lighting is taking place on Friday, Nov. 17.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV