State offering help to deal with delinquent student loans

LANSING, MICH. - Are you having problem paying-off your student loans? There is help.

The State of Michigan announced a free financial Counseling Program for Delinquent Student Loan Borrowers.

To qualify, individuals must have federal student loans from a public or private nonprofit Michigan higher education institution, currently be delinquent on their student loans and agree to provide their credit score twice during the pilot period.

The program runs until Jan. 1, 2018.