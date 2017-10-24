State suspends Shelby day care, unsupervised kids had 'inappropriate sexual contact'

Little girl playing with puzzle on hardwood floor, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SHELBY, MICH. - The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has suspended a Shelby home child care provider and is considering revoking their license following a recent complaint investigation.

The group child care home provider, Diana Pretty, at 114 5th Street East, is under investigation. The Oct. 19 complaint investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act, according to a release from LARA.

On Oct. 20, Pretty was temporarily suspended from operating her home day care. She can no longer accept children for care. She was also ordered to informed all parents of children in her care that her license has been revoked.

According to the order from LARA, they received a complaint on July 5 that five children between the ages of five and 10-years-old were playing unsupervised on the second floor of the home while Pretty was on the first floor. During that time, the children allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with each other.

Also, on July 18, nine of the 11 children being cared for that the home day care were left outside in a fenced-in yard unsupervised. The order says that one child wandered away from the yard and was found two homes away.

LARA says Pretty has the right to appeal the decision. Pretty's case will be forwarded to the Michigan Administrative Hearing System (MAHS) for a hearing date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV