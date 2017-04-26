Surveillance area set after Lake County cow tests positive for bovine TB

Cows feeding on a farm, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

REED CITY, MICH. - A Lake County farm and the surrounding area is under specific surveillance after one of its cows tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.

The farm, which has not been publicly named, was identified amid the discovery of an infected herd in Indiana, according to a Michigan Department of Agriculture news release.

The identified, 3-year-old cow was imported to Michigan in December 2016 from the Indiana herd.

“Every time a bovine tuberculosis herd is identified, the U.S. Department of Agriculture works to track all animal movements in and out of the infected herd, which can include animals that moved across state boundaries,” said Rick Smith, DVM, assistant state veterinarian, in the release.

The surveillance is part of the department's response to the positive bovine TB test, the release states. Other farms within a three-mile radius have six months to complete bovine TB testing and will be notified by letter.

A meeting to discuss this finding is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Reed City High School.

In March, a Newaygo-area steer tested positive for bovine TB.

