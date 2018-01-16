'Likely' meteor flies over Great Lakes region

(Photo: Kevin Mccomb)

The National Weather Service Detroit confirmed that the flash that many people across Michigan saw on Tuesday night, Jan. 16 was "likely" a meteor.

They were able to confirm that the light and loud boom was not thunder and lightning. "We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor," a tweet read.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

According to Christy Tripp-Arkema of Facebook, she saw it driving from Hudsonville to Grandville. "Huge!" she wrote.

Diane VanderLaan also commented on Facebook. She said she was out walking her dog in in Grandville. "It looked like an orange-red ball flying straight down and then a big flash of orangish light. No sound at all. The flash of light looked kind of like low lightning when a storm is coming in but not as wide -- the area of light seemed smaller."

Photos are videos are flooding social media of the flash. Here are some of them:

VIDEO: A meteor (or something) just landed in Detroit/Windsor area a few minutes ago, seeing reports that it shook houses. (📷: IG/moorethrottle) pic.twitter.com/q8XSCG9JVr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

While some are posting videos of the strange flash, others are having some fun with it:

Actually it was just me testing my new guitar amp. #meteor #1.21Gigawatts pic.twitter.com/rxhQtghPj6 — Eric Baranek (@pacer6string) January 17, 2018

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this reporting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV