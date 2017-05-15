Going green: Switch data center wants to run on 100 percent renewable energy

The Switch data center, once the Steelcase pyramid in Kent County. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Switch Data Center is going to use a lot of electricity, but the company is making plans to be the first Consumers Energy customer to go 100 percent green.

"From a public relations and sustainability standpoint, it's a great story to tell your customers that you're using renewable energy," Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said.

The 1.8 million square foot data center campus in Grand Rapids wants to be entirely run by renewable energy.

"Switch was the first company in the state to make that request, they have a commitment to renewable energy, which is applaudable and we're happy at Consumer's Energy that we're able to meet that need," Morgenstern said.

On Friday, May 12, Consumers Energy filed the paperwork with the Michigan Public Service Commission.

"This program that we filed with the state will have that mechanism, have that framework in place so other companies -- if they come with a similar request, we'll be able to work with them and give them what they need," Morgenstern said.

Consumers Energy is hopeful this framework will convince other big companies to go green.

"There will be some additional costs that they will have to pay because the price to create renewable energy is still a little bit higher than other energy resources, but it's companies like Switch that is making that commitment," Morgenstern said.

Right now, 10 percent of the energy the utility provides to its customers comes from renewable sources. Consumers Energy is working on expanding the crosswinds wind farm on the east side of the state, to help meet Switch's needs.

The Michigan utility provider expects to hear back from the state within six months.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV